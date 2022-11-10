Jimmy White will face Ryan Day in the last 32 of the UK Championship, with Zhao Xintong beginning the defence of his title against either Sam Craigie or Ian Burns.
The UK Championship - the first of this season’s Triple Crown events - begins on Saturday, November 12 with Zhao opening his title defence at 1pm GMT live on Eurosport and discovery+.
White, 60, is the story of the tournament after the 1992 winner rolled back the years to produce some mesmerising snooker to make the tournament proper for the first time in over a decade.
The world No. 89 will face British Open winner Day in the last 32 at 7pm on Saturday.
Elsewhere, Ronnie O'Sullivan begins his quest for an eighth title on Monday at 1pm and will face Matthew Stevens, while Mark Williams takes on Jamie Clarke and Mark Selby will face Hossein Vafaei.
John Higgins has drawn Tom Ford and Neil Robertson will take to the baize against Joe Perry. Judd Trump opens against Xiao Guodong or Andres Petrov.
UK CHAMPIONSHIP DRAW IN FULL
- Zhao Xintong v Sam Craigie or Ian Burns
- Mark Allen v Jordan Brown
- Ryan Day v Jimmy White
- Kyren Wilson v Matthew Selt or Anthony Hamilton
- Neil Robertson v Joe Perry
- Luca Brecel v Lyu Haotian
- John Higgins v Tom Ford
- Barry Hawkins v Ding Junhui
- Yan Bingtao v Zhou Yuelong
- Ronnie O'Sullivan v Matthew Stevens
- Stuart Bingham v Alli Carter or Liam Highfield
- Mark J Williams v Jamie Clarke
- Jack Lisowski v Xu Si
- Judd Trump v Xiao Guodong or Andres Petrov
- Mark Selby v Hossein Vafaei
- Shaun Murphy v David Gilbert
'If I bring my ‘A’ game, I can win the competition'
Former UK Championship winner White might be 60, but he says can still compete with the best in the game.
Asked after his stunning 6-1 win against Dale if he had a preferred opponent, White said that on his day he was a match for anyone.
“I am not just here to make the numbers up," said White. "If I bring my ‘A’ game, I can win the competition.
“Every one of these guys are in the top 16 for a reason. Because they are consistent and they are all top players. I am down in the rankings because I am not consistent, but my ‘A’ game can compete with any of them.
"There is nothing wrong with my game – it is just mental and that is what I am focusing on.”
