Snooker

UK Championship: 'He needed that one!' - Brilliant long red from Mark Allen against Jack Lisowski

Mark Allen slotted home a brilliant long red from distance in the third frame of his UK Championship semi-final against Jack Lisowski. With the white ball on the cushion, everything appeared to be safe but Allen potted the only loose red avaliable. Stream the 2022 UK Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:00:34, 4 minutes ago