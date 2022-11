Snooker

UK Championship: ‘He’s disappeared!’ – Mark Williams drops cue and dashes to the toilet

Mark Williams stunned everyone by dashing to the toilets just five minutes into his first round match with Jamie Clarke at the UK Championship. Williams potted a red and a pink, before running out of the arena. Remarkably, he returned and won the opening frame in York.

00:04:21, 41 minutes ago