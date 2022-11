Snooker

UK Championship: Huge drama at start of eighth frame between Jack Lisowski and Mark Allen

There was huge drama at the start of the eighth frame between Jack Lisowski and Mark Allen in their semi-final clash at the UK Championship. Both players had chances and both players missed in an incredible couple of minutes in York. Stream the 2022 UK Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:01:39, 2 hours ago