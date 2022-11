Snooker

UK Championship ‘I haven’t done anything good for three seasons’ – Ding feels 'great' to reach final

Ding Junhui half-joked he hasn't "done anything good" for three seasons on the snooker tour after he reached the final of the UK Championship. Ding held off a late fightback from Tom Ford to win 6-3 in their semi-final clash in York. Stream the 2022 UK Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:06:35, an hour ago