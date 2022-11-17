Advertisement
Ad
Snooker

UK Championship: ‘It proves all the doubters out there’ – Murphy backs ‘fantastic’ venue additions in York

Shaun Murphy has backed World Snooker Tour’s improvements in York at the UK Championship which has put the sport “more in line with tennis and golf”. The players have been walking out from the top of the arena at the Barbican before matches and fans have had activities to do in between sessions. Stream the 2022 UK Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:02:35, 17/11/2022 at 13:45

Related

'I made a tactical mistake' - Murphy reflects on defeat to 'phenomenal' Lisowski
UK Championship

'I made a tactical mistake' - Murphy reflects on defeat to 'phenomenal' Lisowski

00:01:33

Lisowski records fourth century in a row in match against Murphy
UK Championship

Lisowski records fourth century in a row in match against Murphy

00:01:48

'Oh goodness' - Murphy produces an outrageous fluke against Lisowski
UK Championship

'Oh goodness' - Murphy produces an outrageous fluke against Lisowski

00:00:16

'Box office snooker' - Murphy produces amazing red in opening frame against Lisowski
UK Championship

'Box office snooker' - Murphy produces amazing red in opening frame against Lisowski

00:00:47

'Look at this for a break off shot!' - Vafaei comes off two cushions and into the pack
UK Championship

'Look at this for a break off shot!' - Vafaei comes off two cushions and into the pack

00:01:32

‘That’s just terrific!’ - Ridiculous pot from Lisowski
UK Championship

‘That’s just terrific!’ - Ridiculous pot from Lisowski

00:01:16

‘Never seen that before!’ – Cue ball bizarrely takes ‘left turn’ for Ding
UK Championship

‘Never seen that before!’ – Cue ball bizarrely takes ‘left turn’ for Ding

00:00:21

'That is brilliant' - Murphy pots stunnung brown to win epic frame
UK Championship

'That is brilliant' - Murphy pots stunnung brown to win epic frame

00:01:17

Crunching pot from Murphy against Trump at start of Frame 3
UK Championship

Crunching pot from Murphy against Trump at start of Frame 3

00:00:36

‘It proves all the doubters out there’ – Murphy backs ‘fantastic’ venue additions at UK Championship
UK Championship

‘It proves all the doubters out there’ – Murphy backs ‘fantastic’ venue additions at UK Championship

00:02:35

More Snooker

'I made a tactical mistake' - Murphy reflects on defeat to 'phenomenal' Lisowski
UK Championship

'I made a tactical mistake' - Murphy reflects on defeat to 'phenomenal' Lisowski

00:01:33

Lisowski records fourth century in a row in match against Murphy
UK Championship

Lisowski records fourth century in a row in match against Murphy

00:01:48

'Oh goodness' - Murphy produces an outrageous fluke against Lisowski
UK Championship

'Oh goodness' - Murphy produces an outrageous fluke against Lisowski

00:00:16

'Box office snooker' - Murphy produces amazing red in opening frame against Lisowski
UK Championship

'Box office snooker' - Murphy produces amazing red in opening frame against Lisowski

00:00:47

'Look at this for a break off shot!' - Vafaei comes off two cushions and into the pack
UK Championship

'Look at this for a break off shot!' - Vafaei comes off two cushions and into the pack

00:01:32

‘That’s just terrific!’ - Ridiculous pot from Lisowski
UK Championship

‘That’s just terrific!’ - Ridiculous pot from Lisowski

00:01:16

‘Never seen that before!’ – Cue ball bizarrely takes ‘left turn’ for Ding
UK Championship

‘Never seen that before!’ – Cue ball bizarrely takes ‘left turn’ for Ding

00:00:21

'That is brilliant' - Murphy pots stunnung brown to win epic frame
UK Championship

'That is brilliant' - Murphy pots stunnung brown to win epic frame

00:01:17

Crunching pot from Murphy against Trump at start of Frame 3
UK Championship

Crunching pot from Murphy against Trump at start of Frame 3

00:00:36

‘It proves all the doubters out there’ – Murphy backs ‘fantastic’ venue additions at UK Championship
UK Championship

‘It proves all the doubters out there’ – Murphy backs ‘fantastic’ venue additions at UK Championship

00:02:35