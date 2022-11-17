Snooker

UK Championship: ‘It proves all the doubters out there’ – Murphy backs ‘fantastic’ venue additions in York

Shaun Murphy has backed World Snooker Tour’s improvements in York at the UK Championship which has put the sport “more in line with tennis and golf”. The players have been walking out from the top of the arena at the Barbican before matches and fans have had activities to do in between sessions. Stream the 2022 UK Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:02:35, 17/11/2022 at 13:45