Snooker

UK Championship: Jack Lisowski records his fourth century in a row against Shaun Murphy

Jack Lisowski recorded a fourth century in a row to go 5-0 up against Shaun Murphy. Lisowski has become the ninth player to achieve the feat. Nobody has made more than four centuries in a row in any snooker match. Stream top snooker action, including the UK Championship, live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:48, an hour ago