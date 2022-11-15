Premium Snooker Jack Lisowski - Xu Si 12:59-16:29 Live

Trump 0-0 Guodong (41-7)

Or not. A nudge on the yellow took him out of position, and he couldn't force the next red to right corner, so returns to his seat with the frame in the balance and Xiao able to get under way.

Trump 0-0 Guodong (41-0)

Immediately, Xiao leaves Judd a starter and he doesn't need asking twice, quickly breaking the pack before finding a fine recovery cut-back black to redeem a loss of position. He's helped by a red in baulk, and will now, presumably, make his way back to the business end and secure the frame in double-quick time.

Away we go!

Baizeing; by the boyz

Xiao speaks

He says qualifying is hard, so he's here to enjoy himself. If you think too much, you lose control, he reckons.

Judd speaks

He doesn't usually do well in York, but says that he's been told that the venue's great - when Jimmy White says it is, you know it is - and after losing itself and its identity, he thinks the competition has rediscovered itself. He also thinks he's playing pretty well - and if he is, he's the biggest threat to Ronnie.

Afternoon all!

And welcome to day four of the 2022 UK Championships!

Today's schedule

13:00

Judd Trump v Xiao Guodong

Jack Lisowski v Xu Si

19:00

Mark Selby v Hossein Vafaei

Shaun Murphy v David Gilbert

'I’ve got to go find my boxers, they’re in a bin somewhere' - Williams reveals plight during upset

Following his shock first-round exit to Jamie Clarke in the UK Championship on Monday evening, Mark Williams revealed to Eurosport that he believes he is suffering from food poisoning.

The two-time champion ran to the toilet just five minutes into the opening frame to the surprise of everyone in the audience.

In the third frame, Williams suddenly left the arena again, clearly in discomfort. Remarkably he could have led 4-0 but for several costly mistakes, before his game began to totally collapse as he eventually lost 6-3 to his fellow countryman.

“I have felt better playing a snooker match, I’ve got to be honest,” Williams said afterwards.

“Let’s take nothing away from Jamie. He played quite well and deserved to win.”

Asked by Eurosport’s Rachel Casey if he was suffering from food poisoning, Williams replied: “Well, it must be. I mean, I went out there with a pair of boxers on, by frame three they were gone. That’s all I can say really."

- - -

