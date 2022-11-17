Advertisement
Snooker

UK Championship: 'Look at this for a break off shot!' - Hossein Vafaei comes off two cushions and rolls into the pack

Hossein Vafaei decided to play a cheeky break off shot at the start of his fifth frame with Jack Lisowski in the last 16 of the UK Championship. Vafaei hit the white off two cushions as the cue ball rolled into the pack, with the Iranian aware of Lisowski's long potting prowess. Stream the 2022 UK Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:01:32, 2 hours ago

