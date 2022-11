Snooker

UK Championship: Mark Allen and Jordan Brown both ‘not comfortable’ after ‘horrible’ match between friends

Mark Allen and Jordan Brown both admit it was 'not comfortable' to play each other in the opening round of the UK Championship in York. Allen came from behind to beat Brown 6-4, with the pair embracing each other with a hug at the start and end of the match. Stream the 2022 UK Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:04:36, an hour ago