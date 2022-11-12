Mark Allen and Jordan Brown admit their first round match at the UK Championship was “not nice” and “horrible” to play.

It was the first time the pair, who have been friends for more than 20 years, were playing each other in a professional match

“I know what Jordan is capable of us,” Allen said in the Eurosport studio. “Even though he won the Welsh Open 18 months ago, he’s still capable of so much more. I see that first hand day in, day out whenever I’m counting for him.

“I knew what a tough match it was going to be to try and put emotions aside. Jordan did that better than me, he rolled in a great red in the first frame and I was thinking, ‘He doesn’t like me too much!’

“We just had to block each other out but it’s easier said than done because we’ve known each other since we were 12 years of age, it’s been a long friendship and a really close one.

“I knew the first meeting had to come at some point but it’s just not nice when it comes at such a big tournament in a luck of the draw style event.

“If it had been at a different event and we had won a couple of matches to draw each other then so be it. But I think the fact we were drew out of a hat wasn’t enjoyable for us.”

Brown, who revealed he rang Allen straight away when the draw was made, believes his friend has the skillset to become a future world champion

“It’s amazing what he has done in the last few months,” said Brown. “I’m always behind him, I support whatever he does, in person life as well.

“He’s just an amazing player and capable of winning so many more titles, capable of being world champion. I think it could happen one day, it’s just a matter of when.”

