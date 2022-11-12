Snooker

UK Championship : Mark Allen beats best friend Jordan Brown as pair hug again at end of match

Mark Allen beat Jordan Brown 6-4 in the opening round of the UK Championship in a battle between the two good friends in York. Just like the start of the match, they shared a hug as soon as the final ball was played. It was the first time Allen and Brown faced off on the baize in a professional match. Stream the 2022 UK Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:02:57, 2 hours ago