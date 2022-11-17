Snooker

UK Championship: ‘Never seen that before!’ – Cue ball bizarrely takes ‘left turn’ for Ding Junhui in York

In a bizarre moment on the baize at the Barbican, Ding Junhui was left astounded when he tried to lay a snooker against Jamie Clarke in the seventh frame of their last 16 match. Ding attempted to roll up behind the brown, but the cue ball took a “left turn” as Eurosport commentator David Hendon described. Stream the 2022 UK Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:00:21, 33 minutes ago