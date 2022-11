Snooker

UK Championship: ‘Oh my goodness me’ – Tom Ford misses easy red when on course for 147 against Ding Junhui

Tom Ford missed a simple red when approaching the halfway point of a potential 147 in his UK Championship semi-final against Ding Junhui. The miss also meant Ding had a chance to punish his opponent to win the frame and reach the final in York. Stream the 2022 UK Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:01:03, 20 minutes ago