Snooker

UK Championship: Sam Craige flukes red and makes century to knock out defending champion Zhao Xintong

Sam Craige fluked a red which allowed him to go on and make a century to knock out defending champion Zhao Xintong in the opening round of the UK Championship in York. Zhao was far from his best as he was outplayed be his opponent for most of the match and his title defence is over at the first hurdle. Stream the 2022 UK Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:02:53, an hour ago

