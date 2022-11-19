Advertisement
Snooker

UK Championship: Shot of the match? Amazing shot from Jack Lisowski around the table on the blue against Mark Allen

Jack Lisowski played two superb shots back-to-back in his semi-final against Mark Allen at the UK Championship in York. Eurosport commentator made the case for his blue, with the white going around the table and into the pack to open up the reds, being the shot of the match so far. Stream the 2022 UK Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:01:10, 23 minutes ago

