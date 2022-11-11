It’s Triple Crown time as the UK Championship has arrived with all of snooker’s stars in action at the Barbican in York to see who will win the second biggest ranking event of the season.

Zhao Xintong is the defending champion , but will have a huge task to stop the likes of Ronnie O’Sullivan, Judd Trump, Neil Robertson and Mark Selby knocking him off his perch.

O’Sullivan hasn’t won the UK Championship since 2018, when he beat Mark Allen 10-6 to surpass Stephen Hendry’s record of most triple crown event titles.

Last year, Zhao stunned the snooker world with a magnificent run to the final, where he was victorious over Luca Brecel 10-5.

A major change to the format has seen the UK Championship revert to the traditional ‘tiered system’ so the top 16 automatically qualified for the last 32 , which began on Saturday, whilst everyone else played at least two matches to reach the final stages in York.

When and where is the 2022 UK Championship?

The UK Championship will be held in York from November 12 to November 20 at the Barbican Centre.

The venue has hosted the UK Championship for the majority of this century and has a seating capacity of 1,500.

How to watch the 2022 UK Championship?

Live coverage of the UK Championship can be found on Eurosport and discovery+

Discovery+ had exclusive rights for each of the qualifying matches and will feature every match of the UK Championship, so you can won’t miss a second of the action.

Eurosport pundits O’Sullivan, White and Alan McManus will provide analysis before and after each session from 12:45 and 18:45.

What is the format at the 2022 UK Championship?

Two matches will be played at the same time from the last 32, through to the quarter-finals. There will be a session every day of the championship at 13:00 and 19:00 UK time.

Every round of the event, up to and including the semi-finals are best of 11 frames, with a mid-session interval after four frames before the match is played to a finish.

The final on Sunday, November 20 is best of 19 frames.

UK Championship 2022 Schedule

Saturday November 12: Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Round 1)

Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Round 1) Sunday November 13: Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Round 1)

Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Round 1) Monday November 14: Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Round 1)

Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Round 1) Tuesday November 15: Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Round 1)

Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Round 1) Wednesday November 16: Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Round 2)

Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Round 2) Thursday November 17: Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Round 2)

Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Round 2) Friday November 18: Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Quarter-finals)

Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Quarter-finals) Saturday November 19: Semi-final 1 at 13:00 and Semi final 2 at 19:00

Semi-final 1 at 13:00 and Semi final 2 at 19:00 Sunday November 20: Final held across two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00

UK Championship 2022 snooker match schedule, latest scores and results

Round 1

Saturday November 12

13:00

Zhao Xintong v Sam Craigie

Mark Allen v Jordan Brown

19:00

Kyren Wilson v Matthew Selt

Ryan Day v Jimmy White

Sunday November 13

13:00

Neil Robertson v Joe Perry

Luca Brecel v Lyu Haotian

19:00

John Higgins v Tom Ford

Barry Hawkins v Ding Junhui

Monday November 14

13:00

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Matthew Stevens

Yan Bingtao v Zhou Yuelong

19:00

Mark Williams v Jamie Clarke

Stuart Bingham v Liam Highfield

Tuesday November 15

13:00

Judd Trump v Xiao Guodong

Jack Lisowski v Xu Si

19:00

Mark Selby v Hossein Vafaei

Shaun Murphy v David Gilbert

Round 2

Wednesday November 16

13:00

Two last 16 matches

19:00

Two last 16 matches

Thursday November 17

13:00

Two last 16 matches

19:00

Two last 16 matches

Quarter-finals

Friday November 18

13:00

Two quarter-finals

19:00

Two quarter-finals

Semi-finals

Saturday November 19

13:00

Semi-final 1

19:00

Semi-final 2

Final

Sunday November 20

13:00

Final (eight frames played)

19:00

Final (Up to 11 frames played)

- - -

