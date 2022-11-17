Premium Snooker Shaun Murphy - Judd Trump 12:44-16:29 Live

Clarke 0-3 Ding

The three-time UK champion on course for a meeting with Ronnie O'Sullivan in the last eight. Breaks of 99 and 87 from the Chinese player. Halfway to the quarter-finals.

Trump 1-2 Murphy (84-0)

Murph tries to bludgeon home a long red from distance. Doesn't drop and he has left red over a middle pocket. Should be the frame for Trump after a few minutes of uncertainty. Nothing to split the two former UK and world champions at the break. York crowd lapping up the skill on show.

Trump 1-2 Murphy (56-0)

Not quite a done deal as Trump runs out of position. Tries to cut in a red to a centre pocket, but nothing doing. Murphy then rattles jaws with a red rattling the jaws via rest shot.

Trump 1-2 Murphy (50-0)

Trump topping up his lead, but plenty of scope for Murphy to mount a recovery in this frame. Judd then drops in another long red with a fine cut and is back out for green. Looks for all the world like we are heading 2-2.

Trump 1-2 Murphy (36-0)

Another delightful long red by Judd at outset of the fourth frame. Picks off a few more cherries before moving up for blue. Loses cue ball off the split. Just the safety coming up after a decent cameo.

Trump 1-1 Murphy (66-73)

And Murphy with an immaculate clearance of 43 right on cue. He leads 2-1. Both men with chances, but Trump's 61 not enough to get the job done. A big steal. One more frame before the mid-session interval.

Trump 1-1 Murphy (66-39)

Well, that is unexpected. 61 from Trump before he hangs his head in despair. Just the snooker to play, but wanted to win frame at that visit. Just could not find the desired position. Murphy escapes from snooker. Leaves the red, but Trump misses yellow after slotting mid-range red. Murphy then with chance to launch the counter attack.

Trump 1-1 Murphy (34-30)

Plenty of reds here in open positions for Judd to punish the earlier Murphy miss. Doesn't need to trouble himself with any difficult cannons. Plenty of points in open to put this third frame to bed.

Trump 1-1 Murphy (8-30)

Quickly up to 30 before a mid-range red eludes him as he tried to hold for black. He'll be disappointed with that outcome. Solid safety from Trump and Murphy misses thin snick off red from distance to leave a free ball for Trump. In goes the yellow and on goes the Juddernaut.

Trump 1-1 Murphy (0-17)

Trading blows at the moment as Murph drops in a crunching long red. That fairly rasped the leather of the pockets when it disappeared. Barbican crowd loving every moment of this duel so far.

Trump 0-1 Murphy (89-0)

Murphy played the break-off shot, left Trump a long red shot and has not returned to the table. High quality stuff. A lovely run of 89 from Judd and we are level at 1-1.

Trump 0-1 Murphy (75-0)

Some fabulous pots by Trump in this break. Off two cushions via thumping pot on blue to develop reds. And this could be a one-visit kill to restore parity at 1-1. Neither of these men hanging about. The Ace In The Pack against The Magician is certainly producing plenty of theatre here.

Trump 0-1 Murphy (26-0)

Trump carts a magical long red into a top bag from distance. What a fabulous effort that is. And he has chance to make good on his early promise in this frame.

Trump 0-0 Murphy (18-105)

A blistering break of 100 from the world No. 13 and he is off to an ideal start in this last-16 match against Trump. He leads 1-0 in the race to six. Game on.

Trump 0-0 Murphy (18-80)

Murphy is certainly restricted in movement, but not in scoring. This has been a fabulous break to win the opening frame of the day.

Trump 0-0 Murphy (18-46)

This is a very decent opportunity for The Magician. Won't be feeling aches and pains of neck and back so much if he can compile a big break here.

Trump 0-0 Murphy (18-5)

Well, can always happen. Trump tries to develop reds off blue. In goes blue, but he plants a red into the top pocket. That halts the break in its tracks. Murphy handed an unforeseen reprieve.

Trump 0-0 Murphy (9-0)

Early fluke on a red for Trump enables him to roll up behind the yellow in setting a snooker. Murphy in a spot of bother here. Escapes from snooker via two cushions, but leaves his opponent an easy opening red to get hand on table.

Trump 0-0 Murphy (0-0)

So what is the narrative between these two blokes on the old green baize? 2019 world champion Trump is 11-10 clear of 2005 Crucible winner Murphy since they first met in the last 32 of the 2007 World Championship. Murphy won that one 10-7, but Trump emerged a 6-2 victor the last time they met in the Turkish Masters semi-finals earlier this year.

Trump battles past Xiao in deciding frame

Murphy not feeling fit

The 2005 world champion has taken to Twitter this morning admitting he has neck and shoulder problems after his thrilling 6-5 win over David Gilbert on Tuesday in the last 32.

"In terrible pain today with my neck/shoulder," he said. "Started getting worse two days ago and I could hardly play at all yesterday. Going to try everything to be ready to play at 1pm, but right now it’s not looking good."

Hopefully he never suffered injury via his trademark fist pump.

Gilbert not happy as Murphy celebrates with fist pumps after dramatic black

Welcome back to the York Barbican

Greetings and welcome to Eurosport's live coverage of the 2022 UK Championship.

Thursday's schedule

13:00

Shaun Murphy v Judd Trump

Jamie Clarke v Ding Junhui

19:00

Hossein Vafaei v Jack Lisowski

Joe Perry v Stuart Bingham

Yesterday's results

13:00

Zhou Yuelong 0-6 Ronnie O'Sullivan

Luca Brecel 3-6 Tom Ford

19:00

Mark Allen 6-3 Kyren Wilson

Sam Craigie 6-4 Ryan Day

- -

