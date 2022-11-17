Snooker
Shaun Murphy - Judd Trump
12:44-16:29
Murphy not feeling fit
The 2005 world champion has taken to Twitter this morning admitting he has neck and shoulder problems after his thrilling 6-5 win over David Gilbert on Tuesday in the last 32.
UK Championship
UK Championship 2022
"In terrible pain today with my neck/shoulder," he said. "Started getting worse two days ago and I could hardly play at all yesterday. Going to try everything to be ready to play at 1pm, but right now it’s not looking good."
Hopefully he never suffered injury via his trademark fist pump.
Gilbert not happy as Murphy celebrates with fist pumps after dramatic black
Welcome back to the York Barbican
Greetings and welcome to Eurosport's live coverage of the 2022 UK Championship.
Thursday's schedule
13:00
Shaun Murphy v Judd Trump
Jamie Clarke v Ding Junhui
19:00
Hossein Vafaei v Jack Lisowski
Joe Perry v Stuart Bingham
Yesterday's results
13:00
Zhou Yuelong 0-6 Ronnie O'Sullivan
Luca Brecel 3-6 Tom Ford
19:00
Mark Allen 6-3 Kyren Wilson
Sam Craigie 6-4 Ryan Day
