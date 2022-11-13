Premium Snooker Neil Robertson - Joe Perry 12:45-16:30 Live

Robertson 0-0 Perry (14-45)

Joe gets three looks at long reds to get in, but can't take any of them. From the final one he tried to hold for the black and left Neil a straight-ish red to the right middle, but Neil misses it and he's left Joe right in. It's a scrappy start, but Joe has the chance to make a bit of hay here. It's 24 and counting so far, with Joe nicely glancing open the pack off the black.

Robertson 0-0 Perry (14-21)

It's an easy starter for Neil now as Joe misses a red to the left middle, which shoots off the low knuckle and lands in the yaws of the yellow pocket. The chance only yields six, but a fortuitous snooker thereafter earns Neil another eight in fouls as Joe needs three goes to fashion a two-cushion escape.

Robertson 0-0 Perry (0-21)

Neil misses a long red to the bottom right, and it rattles out and lands over the green pocket. Joe picks it off with the rest, and he's got the first chance of the match. He loses position slightly on the black early on, but recovers it with a superb thin cut with the rest to the bottom right. Positions deserts him again soon after, and this time he tucks up behind the yellow.

Here we go

Rob Walker, the celebrated talker, announces the players into the Barbican arena. First to six then, let's get it happening.

Elsewhere

On the other table today Luca Brecel faces Lyu Haotian, and we'll keep you informed on what happens there.

Pals

These two are bezzies, but that’ll be put aside for the afternoon in this best of eleven. Neil won this title in 2013, 2015 and 2020, while Joe is a two-time ranking event winner and former Masters finalist. In the overall head-to-head, Neil leads Joe 11-6.

Good afternoon!

Welcome to live coverage of day two of the UK Championship from York. We’ve got a belter for you to kick the afternoon off, as the three-time former UK champion Neil Robertson takes on Joe Perry in the last 32. Boys and baize will be united in around 15 minutes.

---

White blown away by Day, Craigie dumps out defending champion Zhao as Allen beats Brown

The Whirlwind was the story of the event, after coming through four matches in qualifying to reach the final stages at the Barbican at 60 years of age.

In reaching the first round, White became the oldest player to reach the final stages of the UK Championship since 63-year-old Eddie Charlton in 1993.

The long potting wowed the crowd throughout the contest at the Barbican, but the other aspects of his game were lacking and despite being well short of his best, Day was able to advance 6-2 and set up a clash with Zhao Xintong’s conqueror Sam Craigie in the last-16.

The defending champion crashed out of the UK Championship at the first hurdle, with Craigie beating Xintong 6-2.

Mark Allen has been one of the form players of the new season and he overcame Jordan Brown 6-4.

The two are close friends and practice partners, and Allen made a slow start against his lesser-fancied opponent.

But Allen found his stride mid-way through the match to claim a narrow win.

Allen has won 14 of his last 15 matches in ranking tournaments, with his only defeat in that spell being to Ryan Day in the final of the British Open.

UK Championship 2022 Schedule

Saturday November 12: Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Round 1)

Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Round 1) Sunday November 13: Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Round 1)

Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Round 1) Monday November 14: Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Round 1)

Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Round 1) Tuesday November 15: Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Round 1)

Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Round 1) Wednesday November 16: Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Round 2)

Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Round 2) Thursday November 17: Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Round 2)

Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Round 2) Friday November 18: Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Quarter-finals)

Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Quarter-finals) Saturday November 19: Semi-final 1 at 13:00 and Semi final 2 at 19:00

Semi-final 1 at 13:00 and Semi final 2 at 19:00 Sunday November 20: Final held across two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00

UK Championship 2022 snooker match schedule, latest scores and results

Round 1

Saturday November 12

13:00

Zhao Xintong 2-6 Sam Craigie

Mark Allen 6-4 Jordan Brown

19:00

Kyren Wilson 5-3 Matthew Selt

Ryan Day 6-2 Jimmy White

Sunday November 13

13:00

Neil Robertson v Joe Perry

Luca Brecel v Lyu Haotian

19:00

John Higgins v Tom Ford

Barry Hawkins v Ding Junhui

Monday November 14

13:00

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Matthew Stevens

Yan Bingtao v Zhou Yuelong

19:00

Mark Williams v Jamie Clarke

Stuart Bingham v Liam Highfield

Tuesday November 15

13:00

Judd Trump v Xiao Guodong

Jack Lisowski v Xu Si

19:00

Mark Selby v Hossein Vafaei

Shaun Murphy v David Gilbert

Round 2

Wednesday November 16

13:00

Two last-16 matches

19:00

Two last-16 matches

Thursday November 17

13:00

Two last-16 matches

19:00

Two last-16 matches

Quarter-finals

Friday November 18

13:00

Two quarter-finals

19:00

Two quarter-finals

Semi-finals

Saturday November 19

13:00

Semi-final 1

19:00

Semi-final 2

Final

Sunday November 20

13:00

Final (eight frames played)

19:00

Final (Up to 11 frames played)

- - -

