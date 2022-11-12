Snooker
Zhao Xintong - Sam Craigie
13:00-16:30
Welcome to the 46th UK Championship
Ad
All the snooker greats have won this event including Ronnie O'Sullivan seven times, Steve Davis six and Stephen Hendry five. The afternoon action in York sees Zhao Xintong begin the defence of his title against Sam Craigie with 2011 finalist Mark Allen meeting Jordan Brown before Jimmy 'Whirlwind' White faces Ryan Day 30 years after he lifted the event with a 16-9 victory over John Parrott in the 1992 final. Kyren Wilson meets Matthew Selt in the other evening encounter. First to six frames reaches the last 16. Let's get the boys on the baize.
UK Championship
UK Championship 2022 – Latest scores, results, schedule, order of play
----
It’s Triple Crown time as the UK Championship has arrived with all of snooker’s stars in action at the Barbican in York to see who will win the second biggest ranking event of the season.
Zhao Xintong is the defending champion, but will have a huge task to stop the likes of Ronnie O’Sullivan, Judd Trump, Neil Robertson and Mark Selby knocking him off his perch. He begins the defence of his crown at 13:00 against Craigie.
Mark Allen is also in action against close pal Jordan Brown in a Northern Irish derby match also from 13:00. The opening day of snooker will all be about the return of Jimmy White to the main draw for the first time since 2010 when he takes on Ryan Day.
A major change to the format has seen the UK Championship revert to the traditional ‘tiered system,’ so the top 16 automatically qualified for the last 32, which began on Saturday, while everyone else played at least two matches to reach the final stages in York.
UK Championship 2022 Schedule
- Saturday November 12: Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Round 1)
- Sunday November 13: Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Round 1)
- Monday November 14: Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Round 1)
- Tuesday November 15: Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Round 1)
- Wednesday November 16: Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Round 2)
- Thursday November 17: Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Round 2)
- Friday November 18: Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Quarter-finals)
- Saturday November 19: Semi-final 1 at 13:00 and Semi final 2 at 19:00
- Sunday November 20: Final held across two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00
UK Championship 2022 snooker match schedule, latest scores and results
Round 1
Saturday November 12
13:00
Zhao Xintong v Sam Craigie
Mark Allen v Jordan Brown
19:00
Kyren Wilson v Matthew Selt
Ryan Day v Jimmy White
Sunday November 13
13:00
Neil Robertson v Joe Perry
Luca Brecel v Lyu Haotian
19:00
John Higgins v Tom Ford
Barry Hawkins v Ding Junhui
Monday November 14
13:00
Ronnie O’Sullivan v Matthew Stevens
Yan Bingtao v Zhou Yuelong
19:00
Mark Williams v Jamie Clarke
Stuart Bingham v Liam Highfield
Tuesday November 15
13:00
Judd Trump v Xiao Guodong
Jack Lisowski v Xu Si
19:00
Mark Selby v Hossein Vafaei
Shaun Murphy v David Gilbert
Round 2
Wednesday November 16
13:00
Two last-16 matches
19:00
Two last-16 matches
Thursday November 17
13:00
Two last-16 matches
19:00
Two last-16 matches
Quarter-finals
Friday November 18
13:00
Two quarter-finals
19:00
Two quarter-finals
Semi-finals
Saturday November 19
13:00
Semi-final 1
19:00
Semi-final 2
Final
Sunday November 20
13:00
Final (eight frames played)
19:00
Final (Up to 11 frames played)
- - -
Stream the 2022 UK Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+.
UK Championship
Ding and Gilbert qualify for UK Championship last 32
UK Championship
White drawn against Day at UK Championship, O'Sullivan to face Stevens
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad