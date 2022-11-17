Snooker

UK Championship: 'That is brilliant' - Shaun Murphy pots stunning brown to win epic frame against Judd Trump

An epic seventh frame between Judd Trump and Shaun Murphy went the way of the latter after the 2005 world champion potted a brilliant brown. Under pressure, Murphy went for it, knowing he needed just the brown and blue to win the frame whilst Trump required all of the balls. Stream the 2022 UK Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:01:17, an hour ago