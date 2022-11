Snooker

UK Championship: ‘That’s just terrific!’ - Ridiculous pot from Jack Lisowski against Hossein Vafaei

Jack Lisowski potted a "ridiculous" red into the green pocket in his last 16 match at the UK Championship against Hossein Vafaei. Lisowski was bridging over another red with his hand but hit the cue ball beautifully to knock the red in. Shot of the championship? Maybe.

00:01:16, 2 hours ago