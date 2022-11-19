Advertisement
Snooker

UK Championship: Tom Ford ‘frustrated’ after losing to Ding Junhui and missing opportunity to reach final in York

Tom Ford says he felt the best he had all week going into his semi-final with Ding Junhui so was “frustrated” with his performance as he lost 6-3. Ford was 5-0 down and looked set to face a whitewash but dug deep and made it 5-3. However, Ding got over the line to book a place in the final in York. Stream the 2022 UK Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:01:44, an hour ago

