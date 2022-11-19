Advertisement
Snooker

UK Championship: Tom Ford offers cue to referee Marcel Eckardt against Ding Junhui after more frustration

Tom Ford ran out of position early in the sixth frame when 5-0 down to Ding Junhui in their semi-final at the UK Championship, so jokingly decide to give his cue to referee Marcel Eckardt. He then played a safety and went on to win the frame in hope of a spectacular comeback. Stream the 2022 UK Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:01:08, an hour ago

