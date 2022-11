Snooker

UK Championship: 'Tremendous clearance' from Ryan Day against Jimmy White to go 3-1 up

Ryan Day extended his lead over Jimmy White going into the mid-session interval as he cleared the table with a break of 127 to go 3-1 up against the Whirlwind. Although most of the sell-out crowd were on White’s side, they appreciated Day’s clearance at the UK Championship in York. Stream the 2022 UK Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:02:01, 2 hours ago