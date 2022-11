Snooker

UK Championship: 'Where did that come from?' - Four-ball plant from Mark Allen sets up century

A rare four-ball plant from Mark Allen set him up to make a century in his semi-final clash with Jack Lisowski at the UK Championship. Nobody spotted it apart from Allen and it proved to be a big turning point in the pulsating match.

00:00:51, an hour ago