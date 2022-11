Snooker

UK Championship: Xiao Guodong flukes brown to win opening frame against Judd Trump

A tight opening frame in the first round match between Xiao Guodong and Judd Trump went the way of the Chinese player after he fluked a brown. Xiao intended to play a safety shot, but doubled the brown up and down the table which sealed the frame. Stream the 2022 UK Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:00:38, an hour ago