Joe Perry made an amusing gaffe when using the rest which cost him a very unusual foul during his first-round match against Neil Robertson at the UK Championship.

Leading 21-1 with a three-frame lead after a stunning start to the match , Perry found himself in a tricky spot with the cue ball lodged behind a string of balls.

Ad

He opted to get the long swan-neck rest in action to enable him to reach over the top of the other balls and to the cue ball, but that was where his judgement started to fail him.

UK Championship 'Another big name has fallen' - Ford stuns Higgins at UK Championship 42 MINUTES AGO

Then suddenly and unexpectedly, the referee declared: "Foul!"

It was only then that Perry realised that he had nudged one of the reds with the rest as he attempted to line up the shot in vain.

To the man nicknamed The Gentleman's credit, he found the funny side of the bizarre situation and laughed as he shook his head and trudged over to his seat.

"Well, what a mistake!" exclaimed Dave Hendon, on commentary for Eurosport at the time.

"Well this is what happened: he must have just caught the red with it [the rest]."

'He doesn't look well at all' - White on Robertson after shock loss to Perry

Fortunately for Perry, he went on to win the frame despite the blunder. Indeed, Robertson did not even get on the board until the fifth frame after his opponent racked up a 4-0 lead and then went on to win the match pretty convincingly, 6-2

Robertson, who impressed everyone with a very classy piece of sportsmanship in calling a foul on himself in the match , would have been one of the favourites to triumph at the UK Championship. His early exit to Perry will go down as one of the biggest shocks of the tournament.

Watch as classy Robertson calls a foul on himself during UK Championship match

The world No. 30 will next take on either Liam Highfield or former world champion Stuart Bingham in the second round.

- - -

Stream top snooker action live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

UK Championship Ford sends Higgins packing in first round in latest big upset AN HOUR AGO