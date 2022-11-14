Ding Junhui became only the seventh player in snooker history to make a 600th career century at the UK Championship but admits he won't rest until he hits the 1,000 mark.

The 2005, 2009 and 2019 UK winner showed his class with breaks of 105 and 122 seeing Ding recover from 3-1 behind in a 6-3 victory against 2013 world finalist Barry Hawkins at the York Barbican.

The Chinese icon has moved onto 601 tons before he faces Mark Williams or Jamie Clarke in the last 16, but has set a target for the rest of his career.

"I’m lucky to be the seventh player," said the 14-time ranking event winner. "I was thinking in practice the other day that I want to get to 1,000 and I worked out that I have to make 40 every season for another ten years.”

Ronnie O'Sullivan (1,184), John Higgins (906), Judd Trump (871), Neil Robertson (859), Stephen Hendry (776) and Mark Selby (738) are the men ahead of Ding in the all-time list with Shaun Murphy (582) 19 centuries behind him in eighth place.

Ding famously claimed his first UK title at the age of 18 in 2005 with a 10-6 win over six-time champion Steve Davis.

Ranked 62 in the world 17 years ago, he also became the first winner of the event outside of the UK and Ireland after turning professional in 2003.

