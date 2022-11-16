The race to qualify for the 49th Masters in London and secure a favourable seeding for the sport's biggest invitational event has intensified after seven top-16 players lost in the last 32 of the UK Championship.
Neil Robertson, Mark Selby, John Higgins, Mark Williams, Zhao Xintong, Barry Hawkins and Yan Bingtao were all part of a bloodbath of top seeds at the York Barbican in earning no ranking points from losing their opening matches at the UK.
Robertson is already assured of top seeding as defending Masters champion with world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan certain to be second seed in the bottom half of the draw for the elite Alexandra Palace event (8-15 January LIVE on Eurosport).
Judd Trump has the chance to leapfrog Selby into third spot, but the rest of the seedings for the Masters top 16 could change depending upon results in York. The final line-up also remains a live issue.
While Yan lifted the Masters with a 10-8 win over John Higgins two years ago, he faces a sweat to discover if he will make the cut-off this year after losing 6-5 to compatriot Zhou Yuelong in his tournament opener at the UK.
Shoot Out winner Hossein Vafaei completed a 6-4 win over Mark Selby on Tuesday night to keep alive his hopes of usurping Yan for the 16th and final Masters spot.
Vafaei faces Jack Lisowski in the last 16 knowing he needs to reach the last four of the UK and earn £50,000 that would finalise Masters participation. A possible quarter-final against Judd Trump or Shaun Murphy is a daunting challenge if he can topple Lisowski.
David Gilbert saw his hopes of reaching the Masters ended by a 6-5 defeat to Murphy on Tuesday with world No. 18 Ricky Walden also out of contention after a 6-3 loss to Ian Burns at the last-80 stage, but opportunity knocks for the remaining UK competitors.
Zhou Yuelong would secure £100,000 and Masters qualification with a run to the final, but Tom Ford, Perry, Ding Junhui, Sam Craigie and Jamie Clarke all need to claim the title and £250,000 first prize for a Masters spot.
Ding won the Masters with a 10-4 win against Marco Fu in 2011 while Joe Perry lost 10-7 to Ronnie O'Sullivan in the 2017 final.
Latest Masters seedings
- 1. Neil Robertson (Aus) 673,500
- 2. Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) 1,015,500
- 3. Mark Selby (Eng) 804,000
- 4. Judd Trump (Eng) 788,000
- 5. John Higgins (Sco) 489,000
- 6. Mark Williams (Wal) 442,000
- 7. Kyren Wilson (Eng) 441,000
- 8. Zhao Xintong (Chn) 425,000
- 9. Mark Allen (NI) 410,000
- 10. Luca Brecel (Bel) 336,000
- 11. Barry Hawkins (Eng) 318,000
- 12. Shaun Murphy (Eng) 316,000
- 13. Jack Lisowski (Eng) 312,500
- 14. Stuart Bingham (Eng) 302,500
- 15. Ryan Day (Wal) 252,000
- 16. Yan Bingtao (Chn) 237,500
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
- 17. David Gilbert (Eng) 208,500
- 18. Hossein Vafaei (Irn) 206,000
- 19. Anthony McGill (Sco) 192,500
- 20. Ricky Walden (Eng) 192,500
Players in bold compete in UK Championship last 16
- - -
