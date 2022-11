Snooker

Xiao Guodong plays unusual shot on the yellow against Judd Trump in first round match at UK Championship

Xiao Guodong played an unusual shot on the yellow against Judd Trump in the first round of the UK Championship. Xiao arched himself over the cue ball to hit it backwards to tap the yellow, which left Trump with a trick shot.

00:00:49, 7 minutes ago