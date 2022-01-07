Jimmy White was stunned by a remarkable comeback from David Lilley in the semi-finals of the UK Seniors Championship in Hull.

White, the 2017 winner of this competition, dropped the first frame as Lilley tonned up with a fine break of 109, but took the three that followed and appeared set to secure his place in the final as he found fluency around the baize.

Ad

The 59-year-old was among the balls in frame five and had his chance to seal victory, but Lilley pounced on an error to fire in a 96 and keep the match alive.

Snooker White to face Lilley in UK Seniors Championship semi-finals; Doherty beats Hendry A DAY AGO

And it proved the turning point, Lilley securing a dramatic 4-3 victory in a low-scoring deciding frame despite brushing the black with his waistcoat.

The match was a repeat of last year's World Seniors Championship final, and the two players exchanged words regularly in a match containing apparent ill-feeling.

Lilley had also emerged triumphant on that occasion, winning his first ever professional tournament in Sheffield having held off White's late charge.

He will face Peter Lines in the final after his fellow Englishman completed a 4-2 win over Ken Doherty.

Doherty had ended the run of Stephen Hendry at the in a scratchy quarter-final late on Thursday night, and again struggled for consistent scoring.

Lines led 2-0 before Doherty was able to hit back and level, but a final break of 51, the highest of the match, ensured that Lines would progress.

- - -

Stream the Masters and other top snooker live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live via Eurosport and at .

Snooker White advances at UK Seniors Championship, Hendry and Thorburn begin their quests 05/01/2022 AT 10:59