Snooker

‘Unbelievable! Unbelievable! Unbelievable! - Top 10 flukes featuring O’Sullivan, Selby and Robertson

Snooker is a game that requires no little guile. However, also it is handy to be the recipient of some fortune too, as Ronnie O’Sullivan, Mark Selby and Neil Robertson were over the course of the year. They all feature in Eurosport’s Top 10 flukes compilation.

00:03:38, 4 views, 10 hours ago