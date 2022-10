Snooker

Unseen footage: Ronnie O’Sullivan breaks down in tears as seventh world title sinks in

Ronnie O’Sullivan has told the story of his illustrious career, spearheaded by his historic seventh world title, to Warner Bros. Discovery. In the special two-hour show Seventh Heaven, O'Sullivan took fans through the emotions he felt as he captured his latest World Championship triumph at the Crucible. One segment showed the emotions for the Rocket in the Eurosport studio.

00:00:27, 2 hours ago