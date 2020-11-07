Englishman Ali Carter has bizarrely sided with Donald Trump in the US election, agreeing with the President of the United States that the Democrats have rigged the postal vote, despite there being no evidence of corruption.

The two-time World Championship runner-up, who has won four ranking titles in his career, left fans bemused on social media with his baseless accusations.

"Not when the Dems have rigged the vote. Postal votes are mega suspect. All will be exposed," he tweeted.

With the US election vote count ongoing, Joe Biden is leading 253-214 at the time of writing. He requires 270 to be elected President of the United States of America, which he appears set to clinch soon.

The election is capturing the attention of British sport. Southampton poked fun at Trump on Friday night by jokingly demanding the Premier League "STOP THE COUNT" after moving to the summit of the table, while a banner with the words "World knows Trump won #MAGA" was flown over Goodison Park ahead of Everton v Manchester United on Saturday afternoon.

A Donald Trump banner was flown over Goodison Park Image credit: Getty Images

The 74-year-old Trump has made seemingly baseless allegations of voter fraud in the last week, accusing the Democrats of trying to steal the election, without producing any evidence.

Trump has also demanded that the counting of votes in key states in the US Presidential election that have been heading towards Biden be stopped in apparent defiance of the democratic process.

The Democrat is the overwhelming favourite to clinch victory in the election with bookmakers placing odds of 1/25 on a Biden win.

