Mark Williams enjoyed a straightforward win over Reanne Evans at the Turkish Masters qualifying on Friday night.

One of the pre-tournament favourites Williams eased into the first round as he beat Evans 5-1.

Williams was in heavy scoring form from the off, putting up four half-century breaks spread over his five successful frames, with Evans claiming a single frame over the course of the tie.

Belgium’s Luca Brecel made light work of Peter Devlin, securing a 5-1 win.

Welsh veteran Matthew Stevens defeated Pakistan's Farakh Ajaib 5-1.

Jamie Jones kicked off the day’s play with a 5-2 win over Jamie Wilson, while Fan Zhengyi won the all-China tie with Li Hang 5-3.

Tian Pengfei won by the same margin against Allan Taylor, before Mark Davis defeated Scotland’s amateur entrant Ross Muir 5-2.

There was more success for China as Cao Yupeng defeated Ryan Day with a whitewash 5-0, and Zhou Yuelong defeated Iran’s Soheil Vahedi 5-2.

Germany’s SImon Lichtenberg defeated Mark Joyce 5-3.

Stuart Carrington defeated Fraser Patrick 5-2 in the last game of the day

