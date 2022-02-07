John Higgins is arguably the greatest doubler in world snooker, but even he must have been impressed with the shot that clinched his place at next month's inaugural Turkish Masters.

The four-time world champion trailed 3-1 to an inspired world number 105 Barry Pinches, who had made three excellent 70-plus breaks, at the mid-session interval of their qualifier in Leicester before timely knocks of 130, 85 and 62 helped Higgins win four straight frames to progress.

Higgins finished off the victory in style as an outrageous treble courtesy of the famous 'cocked hat double' shot saw the final red jump down a centre pocket via three cushions, prompting Pinches to offer his concession.

Higgins progresses to the round of 64 in the Turkish city of Antalya (7-13 March LIVE on Eurosport) but his immediate focus turns to Wolverhampton this week when he begins his defence of the Players Championship against Shoot Out winner Hossein Vafaei on Wednesday afternoon.

He dropped only four frames in claiming his 31st ranking title a year ago with three of those coming in his 10-3 triumph against old rival Ronnie O'Sullivan in the final.

Having ended his 12-month title drought with a 3-2 win over Stuart Bingham in the Championship League final on Friday night, a slimmed-down Higgins is in fine fettle.

"I’ve actually won a final, that’s not like me this season, is it? Look, I am delighted to have won one," said Higgins in The Sportsman.

"I would have loved to have also won one or more of the other bigger events earlier in the campaign.

"But this gives me some confidence that out there again in the future in a clutch position, that I might be able to close it out. I’d love to have another good run in some of the events that remain this season."

