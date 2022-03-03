Neil Robertson has described his dad as a Nutty Professor who has thought up some genius ideas.

Robertson has been the standout player of the 2021/22 season, and he is chasing his fourth title of the campaign after victories at the English Open, Players Championship and Masters.

The 40-year-old honed his skills under the gaze of his dad at home in Australia, and credits his father for a game that "does not lack anything" - according to Ronnie O’Sullivan.

“My dad is a bit like the Nutty Professor,” Robertson told Eurosport. “He will come up with all these ideas, one of which will be genius.

“Throughout the years as a junior, I had to learn to filter the good stuff.

“He said he could write a book on the grip alone. My dad has studied the game so much it is incredible.

“My technique, we have worked on that through the years. We studied [Stephen] Hendry and [Steve] Davis, Ronnie and just try and build all the best bits.”

In response, O’Sullivan added: ”He has managed to blend all the best bits: the potting, the break building, the power and then the finesse.

“Some have it all one way but lack elsewhere. Neil does not lack anything.”

