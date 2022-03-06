Judd Trump has said he had an off-day, but conceded Joe Perry was the better player in their Welsh Open final.

Ad

Trump was the strong favourite going into the final, but could never shake Perry off in the afternoon and was brushed aside in the evening session in Newport.

Welsh Open 'You just can't make it up' - Trump benefits from huge fluke in Welsh Open final 4 HOURS AGO

“It was a tough game,” Trump said on Eurosport. “Joe played the better of us from start to finish.

“Fair play to him. I want to congratulate him. It is his first win in the UK and he is one of the nicest guys on tour, so everyone is happy for him.”

'It’s the best game in the world' - Perry back in love with snooker after Welsh Open final win

Commenting on his performance, Trump said: “I was digging in all day and there were a couple of chances where I missed easy balls.

“I gave it my all, but it wasn't to be.

“Joe put me under pressure, potted some cracking long balls and scored the heavier and at the crucial times he was potting the balls.

“A bit of an off-day for me, but Joe was the best player over the course of the week and deserved to win.”

'That might move me into the top 40!' - Perry stunned after beating Trump to win Welsh Open

Trump has gone over a year without a ranking title, and is still seeking a first Welsh Open crown. He will saddle up again in 12 months’ time.

“I will be back here next year,” he said. “The crowds have been amazing. I will go again next year.”

'It's there!' - Watch the moment Perry clinches Welsh Open title with win over Trump

---

Watch the Turkish Masters and other top snooker live on Eurosport and discovery+

Welsh Open 'Unbelievable' - O'Sullivan defends Trump's unique cue action after horror miss 4 HOURS AGO