Ding Junhui made short work of fellow countryman Gao Yang in Welsh Open qualifying with a 4-0 whitewash.

Ding got off to a good start at the Aldersley Leisure Village by posting a break of 59 to take the opener, and he didn't look back from there.

He edged the next two frames 50-41 and 55-31 respectively, before taking the fourth and final frame with a superb clearance of 134.

With an average shot time of 21.6 seconds, it was a fluent performance from the 34-year-old against an opponent - 17-year-old Gao - half his age.

In Saturday's other afternoon match, Thailand's Noppon Seangkham saw off Tian Pengfei 4-2.

The 29-year-old from Thailand was quick out of the blocks in Wolverhampton with a break of 78 to go 1-0 ahead.

Pengfei wrestled back the initiative by taking the next two frames, but Saengkham got the fourth to level it up at 2-2 with a break of 68.

From there, Saengkham took the next two to seal his progress.

Ding and Seangkham both now advance to the main draw of the event to be held at Celtic Manor in Newport from 28 February to 6 March.

Li Hang joined them when he defeated Louis Heathcote 4-1 in the evening. After going 1-0 a break of 98 levelled things for Heathcote, before his opponent pulled away.

A 66-31 break edged him ahead before two impressive breaks, the first and only century of the match (101) and an 81 took him to four frames.

Matthew Selt was pushed all the way by Xu Si as he won their evening game. The pair split the honours in the opening four frames, with Selt grabbing a 104 break in the third.

The pair then swapped the next three frames, bookended by two 50 breaks to give the Briton victory.

Joe Perry hit a 142 on his way to a 4-2 wn over David Gilbert. Perry's first-frame win came with a break of 52 and two half centuries from Gilbert moved him ahead before his rival's huge effort in the fourth.

Perry held his nerve to take the third, before a 53 break helped him to the win.

