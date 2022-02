Jordan Brown returns to the Welsh Open looking to retain his crown, after triumphing in 2021. but Ronnie O'Sullivan, Neil Robertson and Mark Selby are just some of his rivals.

O'Sullivan, Trump and Robertson are joined by John Higgins and Kyren Wilson as the big names all flock to Wales in a stacked draw. The winner will get their hands on £80,000 with the final set for February 27 at the ICC Wales, Celtic Manor Resort in Newport.

When is the Welsh Open?

The qualifying took place from 15 to 20 February 2022 at Aldersley Leisure Village in Wolverhampton, and the last-64 action begins on Monday, February 28, along with some remaining qualifyiers. The final takes place on Sunday, March 6.

Where is the Welsh Open?

The event will take place at the ICC Wales, Celtic Manor Resort in Newport, Wales.

What is the Welsh Open Schedule?

February 28

March 1

March 2

March 3

March 4

March 5

March 6

Prize money

Winner: £70,000

Runner-up: £30,000

Semi-final: £20,000

Quarter-final: £10,000

Last 16: £7,500

Last 32: £4,000

Last 64: £3,000

Highest break: £5,000

Total: £405,000

Previous winners

The Welsh Open has been a ranking tournament since 2016, when Judd Trump emerged victorious, but dates back to 1989 when John Parrott took the title.

1992: Stephen Hendry

1993: Ken Doherty

1994: Steve Davis

1995: Steve Davis

1996: Mark Williams

1997: John Higgins

1998: Paul Hunter

1999: Mark Williams

2000: John Higgins

2001: Ken Doherty

2002: Paul Hunter

2003: Stephen Hendry

2004: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2005: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2006: Stephen Lee

2007: Neil Robertson

2008: Mark Selby

2009: Ali Carter

2010: John Higgins

2011: John Higgins

2012: Ding Junhui

2013: Stephen Maguire

2014: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2015: John Higgins

2016: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2017: Stuart Bingham

2018: John Higgins

2019: Neil Robertson

2020: Shaun Murphy

2021: Jordan Brown

Match Schedule

QUALIFYING ROUND

February 28

11am

Jordan Brown v Mitchell Mann

Anthony McGill v Zhang Anda

Shaun Murphy v Andy Hicks

Stephen Maguire v Fergal O'Bren

2pm

Barry Hawkins v Alexander Ursenbacher

Judd Trump v Dean Young

Liam James Davies v Iulian Boiko

Kyren Wilson v Dominic Dale

3pm

Neil Robertson v Jimmy White

Yan Bingtao v Ashley Hugill

Mark Williams v Michael Judge

Stuart Bingham v Sean Maddocks

8pm

Zhao Xintong v Oliver Lines

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Sam Craigie

Mark Allen v Ken Doherty

Elliot Slessor v Dylan Emery

9pm

John Higgins v Pang Junxu

Mark Selby v Chen Zifan

FIRST ROUND

February 28

9pm

Si Jiahui v Gary Wilson

Allan Taylor v Michael White

March 1

McGill / Zhang Anda v Mark Joyce

N Robertson / J White v Hammad Miah

Craig Steadman v Judd Trump / D Young

Ding Junhui v Michael Holt

LJ Davies / Boiko v M Allen / K Doherty

J Higgins / Pang Junxu v Soheil Vahedi

M Williams / M Judge v Kurt Maflin

Chris Wakelin v Jack Lisowski

11am

J Brown/ M Mann v Ben Hancorn

Rory McLeod v Yuan Sijun

Robbie Williams v Hossein Vafaei

Allister Carter v Ng On Yee

Ben Woollaston v Liang Wenbo

2pm

Jimmy Robertson v Jamie Jones

Cao Yupeng v Joe Perry

Scott Donaldson v Andrew Pagett

8pm

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Maguire / F O'Brien

Mark Davis v Matthew Selt

March 2

Jak Jones v Zhao Xintong / O Lines

Anthony Hamilton v S Murphy / Hicks

Hawkins / Ursenbacher v Ashley Carty

R O'Sullivan / Sam Craigie v Lukas Kleckers

Yan BIngtao / Hugill v Zhao Jianbo

Li Hang v K Wilson / Dale

Slessor / Emmery v Bingham / Maddocks

Liam Highfield v Selby / Chen Zifan

11am

Lu Ning v Matthew Stevens

Graeme Dott v Jamie Clarke

2pm

Zak Surety v Ryan Day

Ricky Walden v Noppon Saengjham

ROUND 2

TBC

ROUND 3

March 3

QUARTER FINAL

March 4

SEMI FINAL

March 5

FINAL

March 6

---

