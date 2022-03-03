Ronnie O’Sullivan has confirmed he has been working with Zhao Xintong, and said it would give him huge pleasure to see the Chinese youngster fulfil his potential.

Zhao, 24, has been tipped for greatness since his teenage years, and has finally made the breakthrough in the 2021/22 season with wins at the UK Championship and German Masters.

Despite winning two tournaments this term, Zhao still struggles for consistency - and O’Sullivan is working with him to improve his table-craft.

"I've helped him a bit, he’s just got a few things that he needs to learn,” O’Sullivan told the BBC. “Not even learn, he picked it up within an hour, took me about two years to learn it.

“I just want him to fulfil his potential. It would be such a sadness for snooker if that kid was just winning tournaments because he was playing well and potting balls.

“If he could embrace the other side of it because he’s a great safety player, it’s just knowing how to play the shot.

“He’ll get it, and once he gets it, it’ll be lovely.”

“For me, I got much more pleasure out of that (working with Zhao) than I have out of anything in a long time,” he said. “For me, he’s the special one, so I’ll always give him unlimited time.”

There are a host of young Chinese players coming through, including 2021 Masters champion Yan Bingtao, but O’Sullivan said he would not be a good stylistic fit to coach the 22-year-old.

“I can only help Xintong because he’s going through what I was going through,” O’Sullivan said. “I couldn’t help Bingtao because we’re just totally different players.”

