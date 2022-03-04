Ad

Robertson has revealed he learned of Warne’s death shortly before he arrived at the arena in Newport, and said he could not process the news and was unable to find his form.

Welsh Open Trump battles to win over Robertson to book semi-final spot AN HOUR AGO

“Hit by a truck with the news just leaving my hotel about Shane Warne,” Robertson told Eurosport. “National hero, an idol of mine growing up as a kid and was fortunate to meet him.

“The worst news would be a family member, but as close to, and as much as I tried today I could not do anything.

"My arm felt heavy, my head felt heavy on my shoulders sitting in the chair.

“The more I tried to delete what happened overnight from my brain, the more it was in there and I just could not concentrate. I could not think properly and could not do anything.

“An awful situation for myself to be in as waking up this morning I felt really good and looking forward to the match.

“I felt deflated and could not get anything going.”

'What a bit of cueing!' - Robertson starts frame in style against Trump

Robertson said he tried to dig in, and had a chance to force a deciding frame, but was unable to get it done.

“I fought well and tried hard, I even had a chance to make it 4-4 when 99 times out of 100 I would make it 4-4, but I just felt terrible coming to the table," he said. "I have never felt like that before, so I can't really compare it to anything else playing professional snooker. It is just awful.“

Robertson says the whole nation will be grieving for a national hero.

“All of Australia will be in mourning,” Robertson said. “It is devastating, he is our national hero.

“What he did for a couple of decades for Australia and for cricket around the world.

“This is like when [Diego] Maradona died for Argentineans. This is as bad as it gets.”

'I felt nervy' - Trump reacts to beating Robertson but not playing well at Welsh Open

---

