Judd Trump was clearly a relieved man having reaching the last 32 of the Welsh Open after winning 4-2 against Si Jiahui

Trump ultimately secured the victory after coming from behind in the sixth frame to edge out a close win, and admitted it was hard to deal with Si’s gung-ho approach.

He said: "Horrible [reflecting on facing Si]. I went through absolutely everything. Did I used to play like that? He just didn't play safe and when he was missing them and getting away, it was horrendous.

"Every time I saw him revving up, and I was thinking, 'please don't go for it, just give me a minute off!' I was holding my breath in my seat every time.

"I potted a couple of good balls to get into control in the last frame, but to be fair he got out of some really good snookers to stay in it. Then I got a good brown at the end.”

Trump was joined in the studio after the game by Ronnie O’Sullivan, who related to the challenges facing players lower down the rankings and welcomed the idea of introducing a tiered system into tournaments.

"It is horrible to play someone that makes a lot of wrong shots, because it scrambles your head out there,” he added.

"That is why a tiered system is better for the top players because they wouldn’t have to put up with that every tournament.

"There are a lot of players that don't play the right shots. They are the worst players to play because you end up thinking, 'what is he going to do next?'

"Judd is thinking, 'I'll play that shot, and then he'll play that' Then when he doesn't, you're thinking, 'what has he done there?'”

Trump will be hoping to follow up on that success against Si when he takes on Jimmy Robertson in the last-32 on Thursday.

