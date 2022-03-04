Hossein Vafaei has long been capable of the spectacular, and he produced something special against Ryan Day at the Welsh Open.

The Iranian has added consistency to his game this season, and secured his first title at the Snooker Shoot Out.

He is now a player others fear, as his brilliance is now married with solid match play.

Against Day, he produced good match snooker to win 4-3 and set up a quarter-final with Zhang Anda on Friday evening.

But there was also a bit of stardust in the fourth frame when he was bang in trouble.

Day had him snookered behind the black, with a red hanging over the right middle should he err.

Vafaei assessed the situation and thought potting the red off three cushions was the best option. He could have thrown in a triple axel for added tariff, we suppose.

Top cushion, bottom cushion, side cushion, pot the red and drop on a colour for the icing on the cake.

Spectacular stuff from Vafaei, and Anda had better be on his guard later on Friday.

