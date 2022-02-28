Ukrainian snooker player Iulian Boiko opened up about the "terrifying" situation back home after winning in the first round of the Welsh Open.

The 16-year-old, who fought back from 3-0 down to beat Liam James Davies, said the Russian invasion of Ukraine had made it difficult to concentrate on snooker - adding that the support he and his compatriots have received has been amazing.

Ad

“It is very difficult to concentrate with the terrifying things that are going on at home – and I am spending most of the days on the phone to family and friends,” Boiko told reporters

Welsh Open Selby: I've been suffering for years with depression and bottling it up AN HOUR AGO

“I have been very worried about them, they are mostly in Kyiv, but also other parts of Ukraine that are under attack. Fortunately my family are all okay, I am here with my coach and a friend.”

Boiko found himself at a three-frame disadvantage after runs of 127 and 67 from Davies but rallied to win four frames on the bounce – despite a 55 from Davies in the deciding frame – to progress to the next round.

It represented a third win of the season for the teenager, who added that he knew he couldn’t give up given the support he had received back home.

“Even during the match today when I was 3-0 down I was thinking of all the people back home that are supporting me even with what is happening. How can you ever give up knowing that?

“It is such a difficult time for our country and of course it reminds you there are things that are so much more important than snooker.”

He added that the support shown across the sporting world had been “amazing”, but added that his early-match struggles had him contemplating giving up snooker in its entirety.

“Also the show of support for Ukraine at Premier League football matches has been amazing, and it helps you knowing that – people understand our situation,” he added.

“In the match today I thought I had no chance at 3-0 down, in fact I was thinking that maybe I should give up snooker and stop completely. I was playing so badly, but I had to fight.

“It was very tough and I was just trying to give everything and my very best. I managed to grab the win somehow.”

- - -

Stream the Welsh Open 2022 live and on-demand on discovery+

Welsh Open ‘You have got to be joking!’ – Selby loses frame in ‘extraordinary’ circumstances AN HOUR AGO