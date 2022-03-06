Judd Trump is one of the greatest potters the game has ever seen, but he is also capable of the odd howler - and he produced one of the worst shots of his career in the Welsh Open final on Sunday afternoon.

He’d crafted a chance and was well set to get over the line, with a simple pink standing between himself and a lead in the race to nine.

It was so simple, one club players would expect to knock in 99 times out of 100.

Trump, somehow, cued across it and hit the bottom jaw - and to rub salt into the wounds, Joe Perry stepped in to clear and draw level at the end of the session.

“Knock me over with a feather,” Alan McManus said on Eurosport commentary. “How has he missed that?”

To answer that, Neal Foulds and Jimmy White took up the baton in the Eurosport studio.

“He has missed the easiest pink you will ever see,” Foulds said. “The strangest thing is, Judd is one of the greatest potters we have ever seen but he does not cue it in line.

“He is not even cueing to pot this. He is aiming to miss that and he missed it."

Foulds suggested it is a flaw in Trump's technique that his natural talent often corrects.

“I have had it in commentary when there are two reds close together and I don’t know which one he is playing," Foulds said.

"You can be right behind the shot and you don’t know because he cues offline and at the very last second, that cue comes in line. That means he has got the best eye of anyone to play the game as he is such a brilliant potter.

“All the prep work is out of sync, and it comes in sync at the last split second. That is the best way I can describe it.

“I am not criticising him, he is a one-off.”

White added: “Judd is such a natural talent, he has not been taught and he does cue across the ball. That is why he practises so hard to get his timing.

“When his timing is right, he can pot the most incredible balls - even more so than [Ronnie] O’Sullivan. But when he is not timing it right, he cues across the ball and can miss anything.

“You will not see Judd Trump miss a pink like that all season.”

