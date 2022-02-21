When is the Welsh Open 2022?

The Welsh Open gets underway on February 28, with the final at ICC Wales set for March 6.

How can I watch the Welsh Open?

You can watch all the action live on Eurosport. Check here for TV listings , or how to stream the event live on discovery+

Daily reports and highlights will be published online on the Eurosport website

Where is the Welsh Open being held?

The event will be played at ICC Wales, Celtic Manor Resort in Newport, Wales.

Who is playing?

A field of 82 players will be in contention for the title in Wales. Each player has to come through one qualifying match to make the last 64. The qualifying matches for the top 16 seeds and the two wildcard players will be held over and played at the venue on February 28, the first day of the event. Among those top 16 seeds are last year's winner Jordan Brown, 2021 beaten finalist Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump and Neil Robertson.

Last-64 draw

TBC v Ben Hancorn (ENG)

Lu Ning (CHN) (32) v Matthew Stevens (WAL)

TBC v Mark Joyce (ENG)

Rory McLeod (JAM) v Yuan Sijun (CHN)

Robbie Williams (ENG) v Hossein Vafaei (IRN) (24)

Jak Jones (WAL) v TBC

Zak Surety (ENG) v Ryan Day (WAL) (25)

Anthony Hamilton (ENG) v TBC

TBC v Hammad Miah (ENG)

Graeme Dott (SCO) (28) v Jamie Clarke (WAL)

TBC v Ashley Carty (ENG)

Ben Woollaston (ENG) v Liang Wenbo (CHN)

Jimmy Robertson (ENG) v Jamie Jones (WAL)

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh (THA) v TBC

Si Jiahui (CHN) v Gary Wilson (ENG) (29)

Craig Steadman (ENG) v TBC

TBC v Lukas Kleckers (GER)

Ding Junhui (CHN) (30) v Michael Holt (ENG)

TBC v Zhao Jianbo (CHN)

Ricky Walden (ENG) (19) v Noppon Saengkham (THA)

Cao Yupeng (CHN) v Joe Perry (ENG)

TBC v TBC

Mark Davis (ENG) v Matthew Selt (ENG) (27)

Li Hang (CHN) v TBC

TBC v Soheil Vahedi (IRN)

Ali Carter (ENG) (26) v Ng On-yee (HKG)

TBC v Kurt Maflin (NOR)

Scott Donaldson (SCO) v Andrew Pagett (WAL)

Chris Wakelin (ENG) v Jack Lisowski (ENG) (18)

TBC v TBC

Allan Taylor (ENG) v Michael White (WAL)

Liam Highfield (ENG) v TBC

The final spots in the last-64 draw will be taken from the winners of the top 16 seed and two wildcard matches which are as follows:

Jordan Brown (NIR) (1) v Mitchell Mann (ENG)

Shaun Murphy (ENG) (8) v Andy Hicks (ENG)

Stephen Maguire (SCO) (13) v Fergal O’Brien (IRL)

Anthony McGill (SCO) (16) v Zhang Anda (CHN)

Judd Trump (ENG) (4) v Dean Young (SCO)

Kyren Wilson (ENG) (6) v Dominic Dale (WAL)

Barry Hawkins (ENG) (12) v Alexander Ursenbacher (SUI)

Liam Davies (WAL) v Iulian Boiko (UKR)

Neil Robertson (AUS) (5) v Jimmy White (ENG)

Mark Williams (WAL) (10) v Michael Judge (IRL)

Yan Bingtao (CHN) (14) v Ashley Hugill (ENG)

Stuart Bingham (ENG) (15) v Sean Maddocks (ENG)

Ronnie O’Sullivan (ENG) (3) v Sam Craigie (ENG)

Zhao Xintong (CHN) (9) v Oliver Lines (ENG)

Mark Allen (NIR) (11) v Ken Doherty (IRL)

Elliot Slessor (ENG) v Dylan Emery (WAL)

Mark Selby (ENG) (2) v Chen Zifan (CHN)

John Higgins (SCO) (7) v Pang Junxu (CHN)

Prize Money

Winner: £70,000

Runner-up: £30,000

Semi-final: £20,000

Quarter-final: £10,000

Last 16: £7,500

Last 32: £4,000

Last 64: £3,000

Highest break: £5,000

