Jack Lisowski is hopeful his run to the semi-finals of the Welsh Open can be the spark that ignites his season.

Lisowski has had a poor campaign, but found some decent form in Newport this week.

Ad

Welsh Open ‘This is what he can do’ - Lisowski makes brilliant century 16 HOURS AGO

Lisowski will have no time to dwell on the loss, as he heads to Antalya for next week’s Turkish Masters, and he will take the positives from his run to the last four in Wales.

“It did not happen, but I tried my best and had a bit of form towards the end,” Lisowski told Eurosport. “I would take a semi-final at the start of the week.

“I’ve now got Turkey, straight back on the horse and have another stab and see what happens.

“It has been a good week, one frame away from the final. I’m not too down and hope it can turn my season around.”

Lisowski is quarter Ukrainian and wore a flag of the country to show support in light of Russia’s invasion.

“This is sport and some things are much more important,”he said. “We know what is going on in the world and I am a quarter Ukrainian so I have a badge on to show support for the Ukrainian people.

“There is a lot more to the world than a game of snooker.”

---

Watch the Welsh Open final and other top snooker live on Eurosport and discovery+

Welsh Open Perry's revival continues with win over Lisowski to reach Welsh Open final 16 HOURS AGO